Melissa Lockhart locks down District 5 seat after Tuesday's election

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — People in Punta Gorda voted on who will be their District 5 councilmember, Tuesday.

Early reporting found that, out of 4,420 ballots cast in a 28.7% voter turnout, incumbent Melissa Lockhart defeated challenger Bill Page.

Lockhart is listed as a non-partisan candidate.

According to her website, Lockhart is the founder of Helping Hands SWFL, a licensed in-home care agency she launched in 2008 after helping a neighbor with no family nearby. It states that in 2014, she co-founded Native Sun Pools, a pool service and repair company.

