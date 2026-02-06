New restaurants fuel comeback at Punta Gorda’s Fisherman’s Village

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — New restaurants are breathing fresh life into Fisherman's Village, a beloved Punta Gorda landmark.

The historic shopping and dining center has achieved 100% occupancy, a milestone that marks a remarkable recovery following recent hurricane impacts.

The waterfront destination is buzzing with activity as visitors arrive by boat, bus and car to experience what's new.

"Our mall is packed. It's season, and we're very happy," said Patti Allen, General Manager of Fisherman's Village. "We have all these wonderful small businesses, and our mall is packed."

It's welcoming several major restaurant openings this spring. Two establishments, owned by the same operator, will create 250 new jobs between them. Castaway, an open-air restaurant, is scheduled to open in early May, while Latitude 26, a luxury upscale dining venue, will debut in mid-April.

Leroy's Fish Shack expects to hire 50 employees and open in late spring, adding to the growing culinary scene.

The Islands restaurant has already opened its doors and is in its first week of operation after just two days. Managing partner Kurt Brown said they hired over 100 people for the new establishment.

"Everything about us is unique. everything that we do is fresh. all of our seafood is fresh," Brown said. "It was swimming in the ocean yesterday, and we're serving it today."

The restaurant features chef David McCleary, who Brown describes as bringing culinary innovation to the area.

"He's offering up items that aren't seen in Punta Gorda or around this area," Brown said. "We're just completely different."

What makes Fisherman's Village special extends beyond just dining. Built in the late 1970s, the destination combines retail, hotel and marina facilities into one waterfront experience.

"It certainly is the economic driver in Punta Gorda," Allen said. "We have all these small businesses and these new businesses opening up here, but they're all small, not mom and pop businesses here."

The village attracts diverse visitors throughout the year. During peak season, northern guests from states like Ohio and Michigan flock to the destination, while during the summer, more locals come.

Allen emphasized the village's commitment to maintaining its Old Florida charm while embracing new opportunities.

"The unique thing about fisherman's village is that it really doesn't change much," Allen said. "It is old Florida, and that's what attracts a lot of people."

The destination has weathered recent challenges, including impacts from hurricanes Milton and Helene. The marina was affected by Hurricane Milton, and the property is currently in receivership. SVN Commercial Partners is preparing to put Fisherman's Village back on the market in the near future.

Despite these challenges, the village has demonstrated resilience. Brown noted that The Islands' building, constructed in 2020, proved weather-resistant during recent storms.

"This building was brand new, built back in 2020 when it opened as a previous restaurant," Brown said. "Most of it is really weather proofed. it had no issues during any of the last from Ian or any of the other two."

The transformation represents a significant shift for the destination. Brown highlighted the comprehensive changes taking place.

"The village has had a complete change in the last two years," Brown said. "There's brand new stores, brand new restaurants. We're getting ready to open three other restaurants inside fisherman's village."

As Fisherman's Village continues its evolution, the combination of new dining options, full occupancy and waterfront location positions it as a premier destination in Southwest Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.