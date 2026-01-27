Winter storm ripple effects disrupt flights at Southwest Florida airports

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The ripple effects of a powerful winter storm exiting the United States continued to disrupt air travel at Southwest Florida airports on Monday.

As of 8 p.m., FlightAware.com reported 20 flight delays and six cancellations at Punta Gorda Airport.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the flight disruptions:

Disruptions were more significant at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, where 95 flights were delayed and 58 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

The delays and cancellations come as airlines work to recover from widespread winter weather impacts across the country.

While the storm system has largely moved out of the U.S., it left behind frigid temperatures, snow, and ice across large portions of the Midwest and Northeast, continuing to affect flight schedules far from the storm’s path.

Travelers at Punta Gorda Airport said they were closely monitoring their flights.

“We’ve been checking the flights since yesterday, and everything looked good,” said Amy Benner, who was trying to fly to Pennsylvania. “We got dropped off today, and when we got dropped off, we got an email from Allegiant saying our flight has been delayed by two and a half hours.”

Benner said the delays were not surprising given conditions up north.

“It’s like eight degrees and we have like 12 inches of snow on the ground,” she said.

At RSW, travelers reported similar frustrations. Gwen Smith said her flight was canceled shortly before check-in.

“As soon as I was approaching the airport to check in for my flight to Dallas this morning, that got canceled,” Smith said. “It looks like I’m not going to be able to get out till Wednesday.”

Smith said patience is key as airlines work through the backlog.

“I think grace is needed, because there’s nothing we can do to control it,” she said.

Airlines continue to advise travelers to check flight status frequently and contact carriers directly for rebooking options as operations gradually reset nationwide.