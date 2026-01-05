Fishermen’s Village is back on the market with new call for offers process

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Fishermen’s Village is back on the market after a year of hurricane recovery, repairs and improved financial clarity, with operators now seeking renewed interest and stronger offers.

The iconic waterfront shopping, dining and marina complex in Punta Gorda first went up for sale in the summer of 2024 through a call-for-offers process after the previous owner defaulted, placing the property into receivership.

That initial sale effort later fell through during due diligence, as storm-related damage and insurance questions complicated the transaction.

Since then, managers say significant progress has been made.

“A lot has happened since the first call for offers process that happened in July of 2024,” said Ashley Bloom of SVN Commercial Partners, which is overseeing the sale.

Bloom said storm impacts from Helene and Milton have been addressed and the property is now positioned more competitively.

All retail spaces at Fishermen’s Village are currently leased, and permitting is underway for marina repairs. Bloom said insurance issues that previously concerned potential buyers, including hurricane-related claims and premium costs, have also been sorted out.

“We have a lot more clarity on insurance, both premiums and the claim that happened with the property,” Bloom said.

Fox 4. The iconic waterfront destination attracts local and tourists alike.

The property includes nearly 92,000 square feet of retail space, five recently leased restaurant locations, a marina with 142 slips, and 47 two-bedroom waterfront apartment-suites.

Fishermen’s Village has long been a centerpiece of Punta Gorda’s downtown waterfront, drawing residents and tourists for shopping, dining, events and boating access.

Fox 4. All restaurant locations at Fishermen's Village have been leased, with three locally owned eateries set to open in 2026.

The renewed sale process is now open, with offers being accepted and a formal timeline expected to run through Feb. 27.

"It's been a long process to get Fisherman's Village back on the market," said Bloom. "In the last sale process, we had almost 100 interested parties registered and we're expecting a strong response to this marketing and a competitive offering bid."

Bloom said the goal remains finding a buyer who will continue operating Fishermen’s Village as a community-focused destination while building on recent recovery and leasing momentum.