New Charlotte County Sheriff's Office cruiser honors fallen deputies

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office unveiled a new memorial patrol car that carries special significance for the department and the community.

The vehicle was Sergeant Elio Diaz's patrol car, which has now been transformed into a tribute that honors all fallen officers from the department. Fine Line Automotive in Port Charlotte donated their services to completely redesign the vehicle.

The new memorial wrap incorporates elements from the original wrap that was displayed on Diaz's patrol car, to create a meaningful connection between past and present.

On Dec. 15, 2023, the sheriff's office said Diaz pulled over 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn. Investigators said Diaz spent more than an hour trying to help Mostyn sort out insurance issues so his truck wouldn't be towed.

The sheriff's office said without warning, Mostyn shot and killed Diaz. That started a manhunt, which ended when deputies shot and killed Mostyn at a Popeyes in Port Charlotte.

The memorial car will serve as a rolling tribute to officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the Charlotte County community.

