PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Gena Walck returned to Punta Gorda's Fire Station One this week to thank the crew who tried to save her pet Capuchin monkey during a late-night medical emergency last month.

Walck brought handmade ornaments and a painting of her 9-year-old monkey, Leah, to the firefighters who jumped into action when she arrived at the station seeking help.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Walck's reunion with the firefighters:

THANKFUL: Punta Gorda firefighters praised for efforts to save pet monkey

Walck told Fox 4 that Leah suddenly fell ill, and with no veterinarians available nearby, the fire station became her last resort.

Video from that night showed that firefighters placed Leah on a table in the engine bay, gave her oxygen, checked her vitals and even intubated her.

Punta Gorda Fire Department. Punta Gorda firefighters work to save Leah during a medical emergency in October.

Walck said Leah’s condition briefly stabilized before worsening. Despite the crew’s efforts, she passed away shortly afterward.

Walck said losing Leah, who she raised from the time she was three weeks old, has been devastating. But, she returned to the station with hugs and gifts as a way to honor the firefighters’ attempt to save her.

The ornaments she handed out show Leah wearing a Fire Station One helmet. Walck also gifted the department a painting of Leah for the station’s wall.

Fox 4. Walck gifted the firefighters ornaments with Leah wearing a Fire Station One helmet on them.

“I’m absolutely beyond grateful for all they did to try to save Leah," Walck told Fox 4. "I just can’t thank them enough.”