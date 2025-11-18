Allegiant strike? Pilots picket for more pay at Punta Gorda Airport

PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant Air pilots picketed at Punta Gorda Airport on Tuesday morning, saying their needs at the negotiation table are not being met and warning that a strike could happen if the airline does not offer competitive contracts.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with an Allegiant Air pilot about the picketing:

The pilots gathered outside the airport with signs and chants, as some drivers honked as they drove to and from the terminal.

Captain Aaron Adrian, an Allegiant Air pilot, said they want competitive contracts that will keep talented pilots from leaving for other airlines. He said pilots want raises that are similar to those offered by other airlines and they want Allegiant to invest more in its workforce.

Around 50 Allegiant Air pilots came together to picket over contract negotiations with the airline.

"If it gets to the point where the National Mediation Board agrees to release us and we are authorized to strike, we will if we have to," Adrian said.

Allegiant responded to the negotiations in a statement, saying the company "has offered a competitive package – including an immediate 50% average increase in hourly wages that scales to 70% over 5 years."

Allegiant Air pilots say a strike could happen if an agreement is not made over contract negotiations.

The airline also said it "remains steadfast in its commitment to working in good faith to secure a deal for our pilots."

