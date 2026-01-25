Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old Punta Gorda man dies in single-vehicle crash on Charlotte County road

Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling at high speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on Piper Road.
FHP
FHP
FHP
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — An 18-year-old man from Punta Gorda died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Sunday on Piper Road, north of Jones Loop, troopers said.

Investigators report the vehicle was traveling southbound on Piper Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole and a fence. The vehicle then overturned.

The driver was partially ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

