18-year-old Punta Gorda man dies in single-vehicle crash on Charlotte County road

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — An 18-year-old man from Punta Gorda died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Sunday on Piper Road, north of Jones Loop, troopers said.

Investigators report the vehicle was traveling southbound on Piper Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole and a fence. The vehicle then overturned.

The driver was partially ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

