See how Punta Gorda’s Iguanaland keeps 260 reptile species warm during cold snaps

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — When cold fronts move through Southwest Florida, its not uncommon to see cold-stunned iguanas falling from trees. But at Iguanaland, billed as the world’s largest reptile zoo, cold weather triggers a carefully planned effort to protect hundreds of animals.

Located just east of Punta Gorda, Iguanaland is home to more than 260 species of reptiles. Lead Keeper Joseph Pace said staff begin cold-weather preparations whenever temperatures drop below 50 degrees, typically in the late fall.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on cold weather preparations at Iguanaland:

“As tropical as Florida is, it is not tropical enough for these animals,” Pace said.

Because reptiles are ectotherms, meaning they rely on external heat to regulate their body temperature, cold weather can be dangerous.

Pace said Iguanaland installs heated boxes inside animal enclosures that contain heat pads and mulch, and blankets are added on especially cold nights to keep the animals inside the boxes.

“Anytime it drops below 50, we will install heat boxes inside the enclosures, and they have little heat pads inside,” Pace said.

He said most animals instinctively move into the heated boxes on their own, and staff check on animals throughout the night during the coldest conditions.

Fox 4. Heated boxes and blankets help reptiles stay warm during cold snaps at Iguanaland.

Turtles are protected in a different way. Iguanaland uses well water that remains above 60 degrees year-round, even during freezing conditions.

“All the water comes up from the well at 60 plus degrees,” Pace said. “So even on the coldest nights, as long as the turtles are in the water, they’re fine.”

Pace said while many reptiles recover from being cold-stunned once temperatures rise and they are able to bask in the sun, prolonged cold can be deadly.

Fox 4. A Galápagos tortoise soaks up sunshine to warm its body as temperatures rebound.

Pace said Iguanaland typically installs its heated boxes in November and keeps them in place through mid-April, sometimes into May, depending on weather patterns.

The process, Pace said, is demanding but rewarding.

“I wake up every morning happy to go to work,” he said. “Even on the nights when I’m getting up at three in the morning, it’s what I like to do.”

