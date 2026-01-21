State Rep says Punta Gorda is running out of water, city disputes claim as bill advances

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A proposed state bill targeting water service in and around Punta Gorda is drawing sharp pushback from city leaders, who say the legislation is unnecessary and based on incorrect assumptions about the city’s water supply.

State Rep. Vanessa Oliver filed House Bill 4077 after concluding that Punta Gorda lacks sufficient water capacity to meet peak demand, particularly as growth continues in areas outside the city limits.

“The city of Punta Gorda does not currently have enough water at its peak daily demand to serve its need,” Oliver told Fox 4.

Oliver said the city is serving customers in unincorporated Charlotte County while struggling to keep pace with demand, especially in the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park, or ECAP zone, a major economic development area near Punta Gorda Airport.

“That is where the economic development in Charlotte County occurs,” Oliver said. “It is the most important to the success of Charlotte County.”

Oliver said she has heard from business owners in the area who have experienced water pressure and service issues and argued the situation threatens continued investment.

While Punta Gorda is planning to expand its water treatment capacity, she said that project will not be completed until 2028. Oliver said the city requested $4M for that project from the state, and mentioned that that it was necessary to meet water demands.

That plant expansion would double current capacity and provide 12 million gallons per day.

House Bill 4077 would codify the boundaries of the Punta Gorda Utility District to the city’s corporate limits and authorize Charlotte County to eventually assume responsibility for water and wastewater service for certain areas outside the city.

The bill does not mandate an immediate transfer but requires the city and county to enter at least one interlocal agreement within 180 days of the bill becoming law to outline how any transition would occur.

Punta Gorda officials strongly dispute the bill’s premise.

“There are plenty of projects that are ongoing there now, and we are serving them,” said Tom Spencer, the city’s utilities director.

Spencer said the city has provided water service to the ECAP zone since its inception and maintains there are no current supply or pressure problems.

“As far as I can tell you, no, there are no water supply issues within the ECAP,” Spencer said. “We have pressure, we have supply. There’s an 18-inch line that runs right through there.”

Spencer said the city is planning for long-term growth, including the expansion of its water treatment plant.

“When we built the RO plant, we built it with expansion in mind,” he said.

He also said the city has safeguards in place to address short-term needs, including the ability to purchase water through an interconnection with the Peace River Regional Water Supply Authority if necessary.

Both Punta Gorda and Charlotte County officials have asked that the bill be withdrawn. City leaders say they were not consulted before the legislation was filed and warn it could create legal and financial complications for the city’s utility system.

Punta Gorda City Council has since hired a lobbyist and sent staff to Tallahassee to press lawmakers for changes.

“We’re hoping to engage with the representatives of the legislators to hopefully educate them and give them some information to stop this bill from progressing,” Spencer said.

Oliver said she plans to continue advancing the legislation despite the opposition, framing the issue as a matter of public necessity rather than local control.

“What I care about is making sure everyone has access to clean, safe water, and that when you turn on the tap, water comes out every single time,” she said. "I’d rather everyone work with me to fix this, but if they won’t, I’m going to move forward anyway."

The bill would require Punta Gorda to continue providing water service until any interlocal agreements are finalized and explicitly states that existing bonds and financial obligations would remain in place.

Oliver said she is confident the bill will move through the legislature as the session continues.

