PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says its investigating reports of gunshots and shell casings they found on Taylor Road Tuesday night.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with a neighbor who says they heard the gunshots:

Charlotte County deputies investigate gunshots, shell casings found on Taylor Road

Joe Mason, who lives a road over, said he heard multiple shots fired.

"We heard pop pop, and then pop pop pop pop pop and I can't tell you how many shots it actually was if it was 5, 6, 7 shots but I know it was rapid succession," Mason said.

Someone called 911 Tuesday night to report hearing gunshots, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the scene and found shell casings.

Mason, a former military member, said he immediately took defensive measures when he heard the shots.

"Former military person myself I took defensive measures, shut the lights off and all that. Made sure that you know I could see what was happening," Mason said.

He said the gunshots were so loud they sounded like they were in his backyard.

"Wasn't sure what was going on but the lack of news, the lack of information, really makes everyone curious and uneasy," Mason said.

The sheriff's office said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported.

