27-year-old man dies after boat crashes into rock jetty in Punta Gorda, FWC says

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 27-year-old man died Friday night after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said he crashed his boat into a rock jetty in Charlotte Harbor near Fisherman's Village.

FWC said Nicholas Knowlton was driving a 22-foot vessel around 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 when the crash occurred. The agency said the impact ejected Knowlton from the boat.

Nearby good Samaritans and a Punta Gorda Police Department officer pulled Knowlton from the water and began performing lifesaving measure, but he did not survive.

"On behalf of all The FWC we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," the agency said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

The crash is under investigation.

