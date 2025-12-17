Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

Cape Coral Councilwoman Rachel Kaduk arrested, charged with DUI

Rachel Kaduk
Cape Coral
Rachel Kaduk
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Councilwoman Rachel Kaduk has been arrested and charged with DUI, according to Cape Coral Police.

Lee County jail records show she was booked on Dec. 17 at 1:32 a.m. for DUI and refusal to submit DUI testing.

Her mugshot is not available because it is protected under public records laws.

The same jail records show she was released at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Kaduk was elected to council in November 2024 for District 7.

Back in 2013, Kaduk was arrested for DUI, but plead no contest to reckless driving.

Fox 4 has reached out to Kaduk for comment, along with the City of Cape Coral.

We are working to get more information about her arrest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line