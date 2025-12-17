Cape Coral Councilwoman Rachel Kaduk arrested, charged with DUI

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Councilwoman Rachel Kaduk has been arrested and charged with DUI, according to Cape Coral Police.

Lee County jail records show she was booked on Dec. 17 at 1:32 a.m. for DUI and refusal to submit DUI testing.

Her mugshot is not available because it is protected under public records laws.

The same jail records show she was released at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Kaduk was elected to council in November 2024 for District 7.

Back in 2013, Kaduk was arrested for DUI, but plead no contest to reckless driving.

Fox 4 has reached out to Kaduk for comment, along with the City of Cape Coral.

We are working to get more information about her arrest.