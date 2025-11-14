PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A new locally owned sushi restaurant is set to open at Fishermen’s Village by the end of the year.

The restaurant, called The Islands, will take over the former space occupied by The Pier. The concept blends sushi with Caribbean-inspired flavors and will include a craft cocktail program, and a menu that includes locally caught fish and steaks.

Director of Operations Dan McKay said the restaurant aims to highlight fresh ingredients and a tropical twist on traditional sushi.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the new sushi spot:

A new Caribbean-inspired sushi spot is coming to Fishermen's Village

“Sushi at its heart is fish and rice,” McKay said. “But what we’re really going to dress up is the sauces and the accoutrement. What comes on the side of the sushi is really going to take you on a journey to a tropical place.”

McKay said the team is working quickly to transform the interior into a more tropical environment, with a goal of opening before the new year.

The Islands Restaurant and Bar. The logo for The Islands Restaurant and Bar.

The arrival of The Islands comes as Fishermen’s Village continues a wave of redevelopment after last year's hurricanes. Three other locally owned restaurants, Leroy’s Fish Shack, Castaways and Latitude 26, are also under construction and expected to open in 2026.

Ashley Bloom, managing director of SVN Commercial Partners, which is overseeing the property during receivership, said keeping restaurant ownership local has been a priority.

“We know it’s important to the people of Punta Gorda to preserve the history and feel of Fishermen’s Village,” Bloom said. “Finding operators with local roots has been a big focus, and we’ve been fortunate to bring several strong concepts forward.”

The Islands will be the first of the new restaurants expected to open.