CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many hemp products will be federally banned next year, and one Cape Coral business owner says they don't agree with the decision.

Fox 4's Bella Line tells us what this means for Good Vibe CBD in Cape Coral:

Federal hemp product ban set for 2026 sparks concern for Cape business owner

Running Good Vibe CBD is more than just a business for owner Todd Cynecki. He said he's passionate about helping customers with hemp-infused products.

"I help people with eczema and I help stroke victims, you know, so we're all over the place," Cynecki said.

But things are changing for the industry. Last month, President Trump signed the spending bill to end the government shutdown. Part of that included re-establishing a nationwide ban on most intoxicating hemp products, like the popular Delta-8.

Both Florida Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott voted in favor of the spending bill. Days after, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a press conference that he also supports it.

"Congress passes the laws and a full sweeping regulatory overhaul of hemp I think was greatly needed. Our team is looking in on that and we're going to make sure that we're getting illegal products off the market, we're going to protect our consumers, we're going to protect our kids," Uthmeier said.

Right now, Cynecki said they are allowed to sell up to .3% of THC by dry weight in a product, but the new rules will put a cap of .4 milligrams total per container, meaning many of the current hemp products would be illegal.

"It's devastating to hear that your business is possibly on the chopping block," Cynecki said. "I don't believe that prohibition in any industry has ever stopped the industry, it's created a black market."

The ban takes effect in November 2026, but some lawmakers have indicated they want to make changes in future legislation.

