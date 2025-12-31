Cape Coral implements new rental registration requirements starting Jan. 1

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New rental registration rules take effect on January 1, 2026 in Cape Cora.

The city said it brings stronger enforcement measures for all rental properties, while some of the rules are just revised.

New annual fees and registration requirements

All residential rental properties must now register annually with fees of $35 for long-term rentals lasting more than six months and $350 for short-term rentals of six months or less.

The registration requirement applies to all residential rental properties leased to another person or entity, including single-family homes, duplexes, multi-family dwellings and condominiums.

Enforcement and penalties

Property owners who fail to register face a $50 fine and referral to Code Compliance for enforcement. The same penalty applies to owners who fail to renew within 30 days of their anniversary date.

Additional enforcement provisions include escalating fines for late renewals. Long-term rental violations carry penalties of $250 for first offenses and $500 for repeat violations. Short-term rental violations result in $500 fines for first offenses and $1,000 for repeat violations.

Property owners who misrepresent their rental type or fail to register entirely may face separate higher penalties.

Registration process and timeline

Renewal dates are tied to each property's last registration date rather than January 1. The city will send renewal notices to billing contacts on file before anniversary dates.

Revenue from fines will support code enforcement, police services and rental registration software.

