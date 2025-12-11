Cape Coral's Jaycee Park remains on schedule for spring 2026, shell of its bistro will go up

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's Jaycee Park is still set to open in spring 2026, even after the city had to step in with additional funding when a restaurant agreement fell through.

Fox 4's Bella Line tells us where the project is at:

A $1.4 million concessionaire agreement for the park's bistro collapsed in March, forcing the city to cover some of the construction costs to keep the project on track.

City leaders say the bistro construction issues will not delay the park's opening timeline.

"It has to move forward and then what's happening with it, there's just walls there if you see it right now and what the shell will do is give us the opportunity to go ahead and open it on schedule," Cape Coral Council Member Derrick Donnell said.

The city plans to open the park while the restaurant's interior is completed at a later date. Officials also plan to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to find a new operator for the bistro.

Here are the renderings City staff presented at Wednesday's meeting:

City of Cape Coral Exterior renderings of Jaycee Park bistro

City of Cape Coral Interior renderings of Jaycee Park's bistro.

The city allocated $216,000 toward part of a larger $648,000 budget for the bistro's shell construction and the overall project.

