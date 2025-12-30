'YOU DON'T SEE THIS EVERYDAY': Construction truck falls into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A construction truck ended up halfway submerged in a Cape Coral canal Tuesday morning.

Chris Eriksen returned home from New York to find the unexpected sight behind his house on Northeast 12th Court and Northeast 3rd Terrace, where a home is under construction.

"I did not know when you knocked on my door and told me there was something in the canal. I had no idea what you were talking about," Eriksen said.

The truck belonged to Yaky Trucking Company and was working close to the seawall. An employee with the company explained the truck had to make multiple turns to navigate the tight space.

When the driver attempted to brake, the compressed air system failed to respond properly, causing the truck to roll into the water.

"A year ago, it was an empty lot. They started building that house probably mid summer, and so you watch it, you know, as it progresses. And you know, it's a big house, we watch the pool go in and all, and this is a major curve ball," Eriksen said.

Despite the unusual morning surprise, Eriksen found humor in the situation.

"I saw the truck in the water and just chuckled. I wished I had seen it go in, but I missed that. You don't see this every day," Eriksen said.

Three tow trucks eventually removed the construction vehicle from the canal. Eriksen documented the incident with photos and videos to share with family members.

"I got it on camera. I took pictures. I'm going to send them up north. My wife is up north, still with our grandchildren, and she's laughing. My son is laughing," Eriksen said.

