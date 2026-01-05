Cape Coral reduces speed limit on Old Burnt Store Road to improve safety, city says

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral has lowered the speed limit on a section of Old Burnt Store Road from 45 mph to 40 mph.

The change affects the corridor between Kismet Parkway West and Caloosa Parkway. The city said it's to enhance safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians using the road.

The city said in a press release that the speed reduction follows traffic field investigations and studies they did in April 2025. They evaluated operational and safety conditions along the corridor, they said.

Officials said traffic volumes and multimodal activity have increased in recent years on this road.

All speed limit signs within the affected segment have been updated to reflect the new 40 mph limit. According to the city, advisory flags will be installed on the new signs for 30 days to draw attention to the change and remind drivers to slow down.

According to the city, law enforcement agencies will monitor driver compliance with the new speed limit immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.