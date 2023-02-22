Phase one of the Burnt Store Road Widening Project is set to begin

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has announced the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Tropicana Parkway is getting improvements. This is part of the ongoing Burnt Store Road Widening Project.

On Feb 23, 2023, the Department of Transportation will close the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road.

This adjustment will be temporary but will take away all left turns at the intersection.

Once permanent work is finished at the intersection, north and southbound traffic will again be able to make left turns.

This project comes after Lee County DOT has been monitoring the intersection and reviewing the crash data which indicates an increase in crashes with a total of 25 last year.

The goal of the improvements will be to create a safer intersection for motorists and reduce the risk of collisions.

The county continues to coordinate with the City of Cape Coral throughout the project.

For more information on the project visit the Fox4Now website.