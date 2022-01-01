As Seen on 4

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Links mentioned during our newscasts will be featured here, as well as stories in which those links appear. Fox 4 is not responsible for the content of outside links.
EMERGENCY RESOURCES
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 800-273-8255
National Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-799-SAFE (7233)
Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration - 800-662-HELP(4357)
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation - 855-908-6350
The Trevor Project - 866-488-7386