FORECAST: Freeze Warnings In Place

FORECAST

This afternoon will see temperatures very similar to Saturday only reaching the low 60s but it won't be nearly as windy. We will see all sunshine with low humidity throughout the afternoon. Relative humidity will be as low as 15%. When the relative humidity drops below 35%, our fire danger significantly increases. Very High Danger is forecasted in Collier and Lee County while High Danger is forecasted in Glades, Hendry, Charlotte, and Sarasota Counties.

Looking ahead to your Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, conditions will remain sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. We warm up to the mid-70s on Tuesday and by Wednesday our highs will once again reach 80 degrees.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

