Katie Walls

Katie is beyond excited to return to paradise. You may recognize her from a decade ago, when she and her now-husband moved to beautiful Southwest Florida from southern Illinois, where they met at their first station, WSIL.

After her first stint in Fort Myers, Katie moved to Atlanta, where she worked for the dominant WSB-TV for six years. While in Atlanta, she and her husband had two sons, now ages two and five.

Before returning to Southwest Florida, Katie and her family spent almost two years in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She earned her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) in 2010. She has served on the AMS Broadcast Board and now works on the CBM Exam Review Committee.

Katie graduated from Florida State University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology. (Fun fact: In between the calculus and dynamics classes, Katie performed in the Florida State Flying High Circus!) Following FSU she attended Penn State for her Master’s Degree in Meteorology, where she honed her forecasting skills.