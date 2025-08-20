Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Massive wildfire reducing visibility along Alligator Alley

We are monitoring a massive wildfire burning in Broward County, sending smoke across Alligator Alley.

According to the Florida Forest Service, as of 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire was up to 19,200 acres and 0% contained. It is called the "Mile Marker 39 Fire", as it's close to that mile marker along I-75.

Wednesday morning, poor visibility was reported from Collier county into Broward. That visibility improved after 10 a.m. That will be the case again Thursday morning.

Smoke is being transported toward the east coast, impacting locations like Pembroke Pines. Reduced air quality is expected in Broward and Miami-Dade tonight and early tomorrow morning.

