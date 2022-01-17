Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Charlotte County
Charlotte County
Charlotte County leaders declare state of emergency after tornadoes
WFTX Digital Team
7:22 AM, Jan 17, 2022
Charlotte County
Gasparilla Mobile Estates residents share stories, experience as storm rips through Charlotte County
Calvin Lewis
7:15 PM, Jan 16, 2022
Charlotte County
Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Charlotte County
Cashara Quinn
6:05 PM, Jan 16, 2022
Charlotte County
Construction workers share concern after pedestrian death in Port Charlotte
Colton Chavez
5:51 PM, Jan 13, 2022
Charlotte County
New memorial dedicated to First Responders in Port Charlotte
Colton Chavez
7:32 PM, Jan 12, 2022
Charlotte County
Pedestrian killed trying to cross US-41
WFTX Digital Team
9:57 AM, Jan 12, 2022
Charlotte County
Family loses home, dog after Port Charlotte fire
WFTX Digital Team
8:47 AM, Jan 07, 2022
Charlotte County
Twenty years later investigators working to identify human remains
WFTX Digital Team
10:03 PM, Jan 06, 2022
Charlotte County
Charlotte Co. struggles to get rid of storm debris
Adam Fisher
6:44 PM, Jan 05, 2022
Charlotte County
New Year's road rage incident leads to 2 arrests
WFTX Digital Team
12:17 PM, Jan 03, 2022
Local News
Two local organizations working together to put shoes on Charlotte County students feet.
Dan
9:10 AM, Jun 29, 2021
Local News
One person injured after house fire in Charlotte County
3:39 AM, May 14, 2019
Local News
Protecting yourself from online thieves
10:28 PM, Nov 21, 2018
Local News
Petition circulating in Charlotte schools
10:16 PM, Nov 16, 2018
Local News
Higher early voting numbers in midterm election
6:28 AM, Nov 01, 2018
Local News
Punta Gorda woman pushes for Amendment 6 passage
10:11 PM, Sep 23, 2018
Local News
New beach hazard advisory for Southwest Florida
7:02 AM, Aug 13, 2018
Local News
Neighbors can't use their bathrooms
10:24 PM, Aug 09, 2018
Local News
Wardrobe flap costs veteran his volunteer job
11:08 PM, Mar 12, 2018
