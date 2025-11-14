Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County deputies continue searching for missing teen

The teen is Mia Cooksey and was last seen on Nov. 9.
Mia Cooksey
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Screenshot
Mia Cooksey
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said it's still looking for a missing Port Charlotte teenager.

Deputies are asking for any information about Mia Cooksey. She was last seen on Nov. 9 around 4 p.m. on the 41 bridge going south into Punta Gorda.

Cooksey was wearing a black shirt and leopard print pants when she went missing.

If you have any information or know where she is, call the sheriff's office non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or submit a tip through the sheriff's office app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Community Correspondent

Alex Orenczuk

Alex Orenczuk