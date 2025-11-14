Charlotte County deputies continue searching for missing teen

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said it's still looking for a missing Port Charlotte teenager.

Deputies are asking for any information about Mia Cooksey. She was last seen on Nov. 9 around 4 p.m. on the 41 bridge going south into Punta Gorda.

Cooksey was wearing a black shirt and leopard print pants when she went missing.

If you have any information or know where she is, call the sheriff's office non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or submit a tip through the sheriff's office app.