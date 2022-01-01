Kaitlin Knapp is a multi-media journalist/reporter at Fox 4. The Florida native is from West Palm Beach and is thrilled to be back home in the sunshine.

Kaitlin started her career in 2017 in Las Vegas as a news producer. During her time there, she covered national stories including the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. Kaitlin had the honor of being nominated for an Emmy for her coverage of the devastation.

She left Las Vegas a year later and kicked off her reporting career in Washington state in the Tri-Cities. For two years, Kaitlin covered a variety of stories including wildfires, local high-profile court cases and people in the community changing lives.

Kaitlin made her way to Spokane, Washington to continue her career. She reported on several community and state issues including COVID’S impact on women in the workforce, police reform and a wide variety of national breaking news that stemmed from the Inland Northwest.

On top of reporting, Kaitlin Knapp has filled in on the weather and anchor desks.

She’s excited to be back home and telling stories in the state where her passion started at just 8-years-old. If Kaitlin’s not on-air, you can catch her wrangling her boxers, Rocky and Abby. When she’s not home, you’ll probably see her paddleboarding or somewhere near the water!

You can send Kaitlin story ideas at kaitlin.knapp@fox4now.com