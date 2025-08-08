LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County School District has implemented a new policy prohibiting students from using cell phones during school hours, a significant change from previous rules that allowed usage between classes and during lunch at some schools.

Under the new policy, students must keep their phones in backpacks from the moment the morning bell rings until dismissal.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains why the new policy was put into place:

Lee County School District implements stricter cell phone policy this year

"Students when they arrive to campus, they can expect that when that bell rings at 7:00 in the morning that their cell phones should be away, in their backpacks, during that instructional day until 2 pm when we dismiss," said April Thompson, Assistant Principal at Gateway High School.

The only exceptions to this rule are for students who need devices to monitor health conditions. Smart watches and headphones are also prohibited during school hours, if it's connected to a phone.

Thompson explained the educational reasoning behind the stricter approach.

"It helps us ensure that this time is dedicated for teaching and learning. Even during transition times, even if students have access to their cell phones, they begin to get engaged in other activities that are not focused on their education," Thompson said.

Some Gateway High School students, who already experienced this policy last year, expressed support for the restrictions.

"I don't think it was that big of an issue for everybody at Gateway, we all followed the rule. We didn't want to get our phones taken away," said Dior Mohammed, a junior at Gateway High School.

Fellow junior Lina Morris noted the academic benefits of the policy.

"When they're not enforced, kids will go on their phones and they won't pay as much attention, but when we're forced to put our phones away, kids actually do pay more attention to what's going on," Morris said.

Some parents have raised concerns about their ability to communicate with their children during emergencies or personal issues.

"For example, if my son has a personal issue he's dealing with, I feel like he shouldn't have to go through the teacher," one parent previously told Fox 4.

Rob Spicker from the Lee County School District addressed these concerns by reminding parents of traditional communication methods.

"I would say remember when you were at school – how did your parents reach you? They called the office. The office is accessible, the office has a way to get a message to your child," Spicker said.

Students who violate the policy may have their phones confiscated, with stricter consequences for repeated offenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.