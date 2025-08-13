Florida Python Challenge removes record 294 invasive pythons from Everglades

HAVANA, Fla. — A record 294 invasive Burmese pythons were removed from south Florida during the 2025 Florida Python Challenge, officials announced on Wednesday.

The 10-day competition drew 934 participants from 30 states and Canada who worked to support Everglades conservation through direct removal of the invasive species. This year's event included Everglades National Park as one of eight official competition locations for the first time.

"The 2025 Florida Python Challenge can go in the books as a success thanks to the hard work of staff, generous support from our partners, continued leadership of Governor DeSantis and involvement of the many competitors in this year's event," Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman noted that the record number of pythons removed represents a significant win for native wildlife.

Since 2017, over 16,000 pythons have been removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors, with more than 1,400 pythons removed during all Florida Python Challenge events to date.

"Congratulations to all of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge winners! Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida's environment and its native wildlife," South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member "Alligator Ron" Bergeron said.

Taylor Stanberry claimed the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 after removing 60 Burmese pythons during the competition.

The FWC Executive Director highlighted the significance of adding Everglades National Park as a competition location, which provided new opportunities for competitors while raising public awareness about invasive Burmese pythons.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.