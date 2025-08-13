Deputies: Teen used modified airsoft gun to rob Punta Gorda store for vape pens

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is in custody after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the teen robbed a convenience store with a modified airsoft gun to steal vape pens in Punta Gorda.

Deputies responded to the Deep Creek Discount Store on Sandhill Boulevard on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

According to authorities, the store clerk reported that a young male, later identified as Oliver Britton, entered the store and pointed what appeared to be a small black handgun at him. Deputies say Britton demanded vape pens and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't comply.

"In fear for his life," the victim handed over the vape pens, authorities said.

Britton then exited the store with an energy drink and the pens in hand, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says they quickly located Britton at a nearby Beef O' Brady's where they detained and searched him. Deputies say they found a small black airsoft handgun on him, along with two vape pens.

After being transported to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for questioning, Britton admitted to planning the robbery and altering the appearance of the airsoft gun by removing the orange tip and applying black electrical tape to make it appear more realistic.

Britton was arrested, transported to the Charlotte County Jail, and charged with robbery with a firearm.

