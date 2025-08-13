Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCaptiva

Actions

Thick smoke, flames pour from Upper Captiva home as crews respond

Upper Captiva Fire
Lou Lopez
Upper Captiva Fire
Posted

UPPER CAPTIVA, Fla. — The Upper Captiva Fire District, along with several fire agencies from around Southwest Florida, are responding to a house fire on Upper Captiva.

In photos given to Fox 4 by viewers, flames are shooting out of a two-story home on Conch Shell Drive. A Lee Flight helicopter was also seen in the area.

Lee Flight on Upper Captiva

Thick, black smoke could also be seen from miles away while people were on the water. No evacuations are underway.

Upper Captiva Fire

Our Fox 4 crew is currently at Safe Harbor Pineland where firefighters are taking a charter boat to the island to help.

Upper Captiva Fire

We are working to learn more information and will provide more details as they come in.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community