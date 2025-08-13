Thick smoke, flames pour from Upper Captiva home as crews respond

UPPER CAPTIVA, Fla. — The Upper Captiva Fire District, along with several fire agencies from around Southwest Florida, are responding to a house fire on Upper Captiva.

In photos given to Fox 4 by viewers, flames are shooting out of a two-story home on Conch Shell Drive. A Lee Flight helicopter was also seen in the area.

Lou Lopez

Thick, black smoke could also be seen from miles away while people were on the water. No evacuations are underway.

Nancy Stout

Our Fox 4 crew is currently at Safe Harbor Pineland where firefighters are taking a charter boat to the island to help.

Fox 4

We are working to learn more information and will provide more details as they come in.