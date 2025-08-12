Aggravated battery investigation underway in San Carlos Park

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated battery case in San Carlos Park.

According to LCSO, the Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene on Sanibel Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.

Fox 4 Photojournalist Andy Cunningham is there and says crime scene tape is wrapped around a bicycle, along with a vehicle.

"All parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office told Fox 4.

We are waiting for more details and will provide an update when more information becomes available.