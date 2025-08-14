Two people struck by vehicle, thrown into mangroves near Fort Myers Beach, officials say

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and thrown into mangroves on San Carlos Boulevard near Fort Myers Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department.

The Fire Chief says crews had to cut their way into the mangroves to get to the injured pedestrians at 17980 San Carlos Boulevard.

Both patients were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.

The car also ended up in the mangroves, but the driver refused treatment or transport from Fort Myers Beach Fire Department, the chief says.

Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash or the current condition of the victims.

