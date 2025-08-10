FLASH FLOODING: Sanibel, St. James City get 10–15 inches of rain in 12 hours

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Sanibel, Captiva and Saint James City.

Heavy rain started early this morning as storms rolled through southwest Florida. Parts of Sanibel and St. James City has seen 10-15 inches of rain in the last 12 hours.

According to Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley, another 2-4 inches is possible.

Sanibel City Spokesperson Eric Jackson is on the island and told Fox 4 that as expected, there's water over some roads and swales are full. However, the weirs are open.

Lee County recently installed sensors through the Hohonu Network, which is designed to monitor flooding and mainly storm surge. One of those is a dry land sensor in St. James City, which is reporting one foot of water inundation.

Storms are expected to continue on Sunday with a 90% chance of rain.

The Flash Flooding Warning expires at 11:15 a.m.

