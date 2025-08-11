LCSO: Barricaded man is escapee from St. Petersburg Community Release Center

UPDATE 3:04 p.m.:

A spokesperson for LCSO says the barricaded man is an escaped prisoner from the St. Petersburg Community Release Center.

On Aug. 3, authorities say Jamie Jenks likely cut off his ankle monitor and took off. Sarasota Police said officers and K-9 units searched the area, but didn't find him.

In a North Fort Myers neighborhood on Monday, LCSO says a call came in around 11:30 a.m. about Jenks. The caller told deputies they recognized the man, who had a warrant for his arrest.

When deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Spokesperson Julie Sin said Jenks was making vague threats to himself and not wanting to come out of the apartment. No one else was in the apartment but Jenks, the spokesperson said.

Less than two hours after Jenks barricaded himself, deputies say he came out peacefully.

The sheriff's office is investigating to find out why he came to this specific apartment and if someone was harboring him.

According to jail records, Jenks was at the St. Petersburg facility because of a petit theft conviction in Lee County in 2024. He was sentenced to two years.

Court records show Jenks has a long criminal history.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has resolved a barricade situation in North Fort Myers where one person was taken into custody.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Lavin Lane where deputies say a subject had barricaded themselves, prompting a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

Authorities have confirmed the situation has been resolved safely with one arrest.

Roadways in the area that were temporarily closed during the incident are expected to reopen shortly.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office will speak to our community correspondent on scene shortly and provide more details about what led up to the barricade.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.