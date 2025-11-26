'A happy boy': Family identifies child fatally hit by a car in Englewood parking lot

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Family members have identified the little boy fatally hit by a car in the Englewood Walmart parking lot.

His name is Jaxson and his grandfather said Jaxson was such a happy little boy.

He told Fox 4 Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski that he couldn't wait to teach his grandson how to fish, but now he will never have the chance.

The 3-year-old loved playing catch, football, and going to his father's softball games.

Jaxson's grandfather said his grandson was a "happy boy who was really starting to come into his own."

Jaxson was with his mother and infant sibling in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said as she was putting her infant into her car, Jaxson walked in front of a Jeep and stood there.

Troopers said the 27-year-old woman driving the Jeep — which was parked next to the car — went forward, started to turn right and hit Jaxson.

Jaxson was flown to a hospital in Tampa, but he did not survive.

"I feel sorry for her, it's not her fault," the grandfather said about the driver of the Jeep ."I feel bad for her, too. No will will towards her."

The crash is under investigation.

