Child airlifted to Tampa after accident at Englewood Walmart: Charlotte County Fire

Charlotte County Fire and EMS said a child was injured in an accident at the Englewood Walmart Tuesday evening.

Fire Crews and EMS responded alongside Englewood Fire to the scene at S. McCall Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Charlotte County Fire said one pediatric patient was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol said they were on the scene and investigating an accident involving a young child.

