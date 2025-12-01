Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Port shooting leaves one with critical injuries; one person detained

Police said they are investigating the shooting on the 8200 block of Osbert Avenue
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Port that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the police department, they were called to the 8200 block of Osbert Avenue, near Price Boulevard and Biscayne Drive. When they arrived around 8 p.m., police said they found one person with at least one gunshot wound.

They were flown to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said they have detained one person.

According to police, the people involved do know each other.

Officers said they are going to continue to be in the area to investigate, and more information is expected to be released on Monday.

