Crews search for missing person following boat crash near Cape Coral Yacht Club

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.:

Cape Coral Fire said they are searching for one person in the water following the boat accident.

A spokesperson said they responded to the call around 5 p.m. Saturday. It's not clear how many people were in the boat.

Cape Coral Fire said their divers got them out of the water. However, one person is still missing.

The fire department, along with Iona McGregor, said they are doing a grid search to find them.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cape Coral Fire Department has confirmed a boating accident near the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Cape Coral Fire and Iona-McGregor are at the scene.

We have contacted the Coast Guard for more information.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the scene.