Dog rescued from house fire in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Englewood Fire Control District responded to a house fire on Fairway Drive in Rotonda Monday afternoon.

The Fire District said it was a garage fire and they were able to save the family dog.

Captain McDaniel found the family's dog, Charlie, in her crate on the back porch.

The District said firefigther Connor Alexander and Charlotte County Firefighter Todd Schwalbe administered oxygen to Charlie using an oxygen mask.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.