VA plans to move Port Charlotte clinic to North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said it plans to replace a Southwest Florida clinic that treats thousands of veterans every year.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will move it's Port Charlotte clinic, located off U.S. 41, to North Port. Bay Pines VA said the new clinic will offer expanded care and be more than twice the size of the Port Charlotte location.

The new clinic will have primary medicine, mental health care, and a new treatment center for homeless veterans. It's expected to open in fiscal year 2027.

“This new space will serve as a physical representation of VA’s commitment to meeting the health care needs of the Veterans who entrust us with their care,” said Bay Pines VA Chief of Staff Dr. Amin Elamin. “We’re elated to announce the procurement of a new state-of-the-art space that will support Veterans in Charlotte County and the surrounding communities for many years to come.”

Alaina Ray, North Port's development services director, talked about the project during a commission meeting last week. Ray told commissioners about several healthcare centers coming to the city - including North Port's first hospital.

North Port spokesperson Jason Bartolone said there is no timeline for the project. He said city staff are reviewing site development plans and permits. If no waivers are requested, Bartolone said, it would not have come before the city commission for approval.

The clinic will be located on the north side of Price Boulevard, to the east of Main Street. That is right across the street from Walmart. Bay Pines VA spokesperson Medina Ayala-Lo said the move was first planned in 2020.

"During planning, one significant barrier encountered in locating a new site near the Port Charlotte clinic was the difficulty in finding a suitable property that met our leasing requirements," Ayala-Lo said. "At the time, only one property had been identified."

The VA requested lease proposals from Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota Counties, Ayala-Lo said. The VA received four proposals. The North Port location provides the best value, Ayala-Lo said.

Bay Pines VA said the North Port location is less than 3 miles from I-75, and less than 13 miles from the Port Charlotte clinic. The clinic treats more than 10,000 patients every year, the VA said.

North Port veterans welcomed the move. Melodi Wilson is the commander of American Legion Post 254. Wilson told FOX 4 there are a lot of elderly Vietnam veterans in North Port. She said some of them struggle to make VA appointments.

“I bet we get two or three week that come to me and say, is there anyway I can get some assistance in transportation to a VA clinic,” Wilson said.

Vietnam veteran Bill Buckley lives in North Port. Buckley said he drives to the Lee County VA Clinic in Cape Coral for appointments. The drive isn't a problem for him, but it can be for others.

"For those that have trouble moving around, you know, that are homebound, this will be a blessing for them,” Buckley said.

The clinic isn't the only project planned for North Port.

Orlando-based AdventHealth purchased a 17.4 acre parcel of land off U.S. 41, Ray said, in between Salford Boulevard and Cranberry Boulevard.

Advent proposed a standalone 24-bed emergency room, Ray said. Future phases could include a full-scale hospital and medical offices. Advent discussed a possible five-story, 120 bed hospital on the site, Ray said.

"These are very preliminary, potential, and [AdventHealth] they're very non-committal on future phases," Ray said. "There is no timeline for this. But it is public record and it's significant."

FOX 4 reached out to AdventHealth for more information. A spokesperson said the healthcare system isn't ready to speak about the project yet.

Texas-based Exalt Health operates rehabilitation hospitals around the country. Exalt announced plans to build a 40-bed rehabilitation center off U.S. 41, Ray said, in between Pinot Drive and Mezzo Drive. Exalt also plans to build a 40,000 square foot medical office on the same piece of land, Ray said.

North Port's population exploded from 57,357 people in 2010, to 85,099 in 2022, according to the city. Realty website Quicken Loans ranked North Port the second-fastest growing city in the U.S. in 2023.

North Port Mayor Phil Stokes previously told FOX 4 the city is primed to become a healthcare hub.

“I mean we have the land, we have the opportunity, we have the population," Stokes said last week. "So it’s only a matter of time before we truly become the south county medical mecca.”