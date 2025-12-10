Charlotte County issues 30-Day rabies alert after bat tests positive

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, has issued a 30-day rabies alert after a bat in the McKee Street/Bennett Drive area of Port Charlotte tested positive for rabies.

Alert Area Boundaries

East: Portions of S. McCall Road, Oarsman Street, Hideaway Place, and all areas within one mile east of McKee Street and Bennett Drive.

West: Extends to Legend Street, Coliseum Boulevard, Wilmington Boulevard, and all areas within one mile west of the intersection.

North: Includes Romford Avenue, Foresman Boulevard, Gillot Boulevard, and David Boulevard, covering all areas within one mile north.

South: Portions of Isabell Avenue, Martha Avenue, Overton Avenue, and Sailors Way, covering all areas within one mile south.

This alert is a reminder that rabies is present in local wildlife and can threaten unvaccinated pets. While the alert focuses on this area, caution is advised countywide.

Recommendations for Residents and Visitors

Ensure pets are vaccinated and up to date.

Avoid contact with wildlife, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Do not feed or attract wild animals; secure pet food and trash.

Never handle or rescue wild animals, even if they appear friendly or injured.

Secure homes to prevent bats from entering.

Report bites or scratches immediately to Animal Control (941-833-5690) or the Florida Department of Health (941-624-7200).

If a pet is exposed, seek veterinary care immediately and contact Animal Control.

Report stray or suspicious animals for removal.

Rabies is fatal but preventable. Charlotte County Animal Control says prompt action, vigilance, and responsible pet ownership help protect families, pets, and the community.