Four people charged with felony trespassing in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they've arrested four people trying to hide on a fenced property off of Bermont Road.

Deputies used drone technology to locate the people attempting to hide on the fenced property and four were taken into custody.

Investigators say the suspects hid three firearms - two shotguns and one rifle - in dense brush.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says the suspects' intention was to hunt on the property.

The four were taken to the Charlotte County Jail and charged with felony armed trespass. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also contacted regarding two of the the people involved.