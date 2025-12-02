Funeral for Charlotte County lieutenant planned for this Saturday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the funeral for Corrections Lieutenant William Garlick will be held this Saturday, December 6th - following a fatal motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving weekend.

In addition, deputies have released more details on the life and legacy of Lt. Garlick.

The sheriff's office says Lt. Garlick started his career as a deputy with the Charlotte County Jail on February 14th, 2011.

He was promoted to Corrections Deputy First Class in 2013 and to Corporal in 2015.

"His positive influence on the members working around him was undeniable. Garlick inspired others to promote, to pass on the lessons they learned from him, and to pay it forward for everyone as they each began their careers in a challenging field," the sheriff's office shared in a media release on Tuesday.

Garlick also became a team leader of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT).

In 2018, he was promoted to Sergeant, and Garlick became the Training Officer for Corrections.

Three years later, Garlick was transferred back to the jail and he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2023.

“It is never easy to lose anyone, but losing someone of this caliber, who has devoted himself to the service of others, is especially hard. William Garlick was more than a Corrections Lieutenant for CCSO; he was a father, husband, friend, and brother. My heart hurts for his family and loved ones, as well as for our members who will miss his quiet leadership on shift. May he rest in God’s eternal glory and never be forgotten." - Sheriff Bill Prummell

While driving home from work Saturday evening, Garlick’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle as it attempted to make a left turn in front of him.

A celebration of life will be held for Lt. Garlick at 2PM on Saturday, December 6th at Babcock Field House.

The address is 43281 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL. 33982.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, Garlick's family has asked that donations be made to support the Shop with a Cop program - an initiative the sheriff's office says he loved.

Checks can be made payable to CCSO with “Shop With A Cop” written on the memo line, and mailed to: CCSO Community Affairs, 7474 Utilities Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982.