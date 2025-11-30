Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County corrections lieutenant killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says

Lt. William Garlick was killed in the crash on Friday night
Lt. William Garlick
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Lt. William Garlick
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they have lost one of their own in a motorcycle accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lt. William Garlick, a corrections officer, died in a crash on his way home from work.

Lt. William Garlick

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Cleveland Avenue and Delft Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

LCSO said the motorcycle and an SUV collided. Garlick was killed in the crash.

“Lt. Garlick was a dedicated member of the agency, a leader, a family man, and a friend to many,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “…I ask that you join me in lifting his loved ones in prayer in this unimaginable time of sorrow through the holidays.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Community Correspondent

Alex Orenczuk

Alex Orenczuk