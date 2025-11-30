Charlotte County corrections lieutenant killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they have lost one of their own in a motorcycle accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lt. William Garlick, a corrections officer, died in a crash on his way home from work.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Cleveland Avenue and Delft Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

LCSO said the motorcycle and an SUV collided. Garlick was killed in the crash.

“Lt. Garlick was a dedicated member of the agency, a leader, a family man, and a friend to many,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “…I ask that you join me in lifting his loved ones in prayer in this unimaginable time of sorrow through the holidays.”