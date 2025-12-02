NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A memorial continues to grow at the North Fort Myers intersection where Charlotte County Corrections Lt. William Garlick was killed in a motorcycle crash while riding home from work Saturday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Garlick died when an SUV turned in front of his motorcycle at Cleveland and Delft Avenues. LCSO said the crash remains under investigation.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the memorial for Lt. William Garlick:

'We are heartbroken': Family, community mourns the loss of Lt. William Garlick

Garlick, was a corrections Lieutenant with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. His family said he dedicated his life to serving others and leading by example.

His family said Garlick graduated from North Fort Myers High School before studying at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

He went on to serve as a CERT Team Leader and earned two Lifesaver Awards during his career, his family said.

Sheriff Bill Prummell called him “a dedicated member of the agency, a leader, a family man, and a friend to many.”

His daughter said Garlick was a loving father of two children and a devoted husband of 35 years.

“My dad was a stoic man, steady, disciplined, and unwavering in his loyalty to the people he loved,” she wrote in a statement shared with Fox 4. “He never asked for recognition; he simply showed up every day and did the right thing.”

The Garlick Family. Lt. William Garlick died in a motorcycle crash while riding home from work on Saturday.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Babcock Ranch Field House, located at 43281 Cypress Parkway. The family said the service is open to the community.

In lieu of flowers, the Garlick family requested donations be made to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office “Shop With a Cop” program.

“We are heartbroken,” his daughter said, “but we are proud of the life he lived, the values he stood for, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

