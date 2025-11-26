ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood man is facing murder charges in New York after state police said he shot and killed his two brothers during an argument at a rural hunting cabin on Sunday.

New York State Police charged 65-year-old Scot Thompson with two counts of second-degree murder after investigators say he opened fire on his brothers, 69-year-old David Thompson of Port Charlotte and 63-year-old Steven Thompson of New York.

'Shock to all of us': Englewood man charged in Upstate New York double homicide

The cabin is in the town of Allen, a community of roughly 500 people in Allegany County.

Troopers said the shooting happened during an argument among the brothers. Afterward, investigators said Scot took off in one of their vehicles before he was found and arrested a short distance away.

In Englewood, where Scot Thompson lived in a quiet mobile-home park, neighbors told Fox 4 they were stunned to learn of the accusations.

One neighbor, Alice Griggs, said the brothers were known to be extremely close.

“He was always doing things with his brother, always," Griggs told Fox 4. "They’d go fishing and carrying on… This is just a shock to all of us."

One victim, David Thompson, lived in Port Charlotte with his wife and worked at the Charlotte Care Center homeless shelter.

New York State Police say the double-homicide investigation remains active. Scot Thompson is being held in Allegany County.