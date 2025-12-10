North Port Police search for violent suspect leads to unrelated arrest and officer crash

A search for a wanted, violent suspect in North Port on Tuesday ended with an unrelated arrest and a crash involving a police vehicle.

The North Port Police Department said in a statement on the department's Facebook page that officers were called to the Preto/Playmore area on Tuesday after getting reports of a wanted man in the area.

The man, according to the social media post, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent (he's now an adult), two counts of aggravated assault, and is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the area.

Officers say they found a man matching the suspect's description with his face and hands concealed. Police say the man fled from officers who then used a Taser on him.

But it was the wrong man.

North Port Police say the man, whose name was not released, is still being charged with obstruction "based on his actions," the social media post said. Officers say they are investigating why the man fled.

During the call, a separate police vehicle was involved in a car crash. Police say an officer was clearing the intersection of U.S. 41 and River Road with emergency lights and sirens activated when the crash occurred.

According to the department, the collision caused the police cruiser to roll. Police say there were no life-threatening injuries. The driver who police say struck the cruiser has been cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the crash.

In the Facebook post, Police also addressed rumors of involvement with ICE agents.

"At no point did NPPD detain anyone for immigration enforcement, nor are we 'hunting' individuals based on immigration status," the department said in a statement.

Police are still looking for the wanted suspect.