North Port man sentenced to life in prison for killing adoptive parents in 2023

A Sarasota County jury convicted a man for brutally murdering his adoptive parents and then trying to run from police.

Dima Tower, 24, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder as well as fleeing from police in the stabbing deaths of Jennifer and Robbie Tower. After hearing emotional victim statements immediately following the verdict, Dima was sentenced to two sentences of life in prison without parole, to be served consecutively. A sentence of five years for fleeing is to run concurrently with the second life sentence.

Police were called to the Towers’ North Port home on August 31, 2023, after a 911 caller reported a woman banging on her door, screaming, “I need help!” Evidence presented at trial showed Tower, covered in blood, loading items into his car before allegedly ignoring officers’ commands and leading them on a chase across county lines.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks to stop Tower’s vehicle, prompting him to flee into the woods. He was arrested the next morning at a gas station, where witnesses testified he appeared dazed, dirty and still wearing blood-stained clothing.

Inside the home, investigators discovered Jennifer and Robbie lying head-to-head, face down, covered in blood. Crime-scene technicians testified about a trail of blood stretching from the master bedroom into the kitchen and living room, and medical examiners detailed the dozens of stab wounds inflicted on both victims.

Jurors also heard from a neighbor who recalled Jennifer pounding on her door and screaming for help, and from DNA analysts who matched blood found on two knives to the victims and the defendant. Tower later took the stand, emotionally admitting he “wasn’t thinking” when he attacked his parents.

Records obtained by Fox 4 revealed Dima had a history of violence, dating back to 2018, when the victims called police to report that Dima had pushed Jennifer. In 2019, Robbie told police he wanted Dima removed from the home and said he slept with his door locked at night out of fear.

Dima was 14-years-old when he was adopted by the couple from Ukraine in 2016.