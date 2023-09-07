Records show North Port homicide suspect has history of violence dating back to 2018

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Records from the North Port Police Department (NPPD) and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) show the suspect in a North Port double homicide has a history or violence, dating as far back as 2018.

21-year-old Dima Tower is accused of stabbing two family members to death in a home on Mallicoat Rd. on August 31. The victims have not been identified by SCSO.

An incident report from NPPD on December 8, 2018 shows officers responded to a home on Mallicoat Rd. just after 4 p.m. in reference to a family disturbance. The caller, Rob Tower, and his wife Jennifer told deputies their son, Dima, had not spoken to them for several days. They also advised that Dima had pushed Jennifer to get her out of his bedroom.

Rob told the officer he felt his son needed to be Baker Acted; however, it was later found that Dima did not meet the criteria for involuntary admission.

Dima denied pushing his mother. There was no probable cause for arrest, but the Towers were advised to contact police again if needed.

On April 28, 2019, Jennifer called NPPD and reported Dima missing around 7:30 p.m. She said he was upset after being grounded and rode away from home on his bike. Dima was located by NPPD and taken home.

A few hours later, around 11 p.m., Jennifer called and reported that Dima had once again left the home. He was once again located and reunited with his mother.

On July 28, 2019, Dima was taken into custody by NPPD after a caller reported seeing him walking near Toledo Blade Elementary School with a BB gun. Dima claimed he had come to the area to shoot "army men" toys, which were later found in his pockets.

It was later found that the BB gun had been purchased by Jennifer for Dima, without his father's knowledge. Dima was released from custody without incident.

On October 22, 2019, Rob contacted NPPD and told the responding officer he wanted Dima removed from the home due to ongoing behavioral issues. Rob said Dima had been physical in the past and was continuously verbally abusive. He said he slept with his door locked at night out of fear of Dima's actions.

When the deputy attempted to speak with Dima, he would not respond.

The deputy explained the eviction process to Rob as well as how to get an emergency protection order. Records do not show any pursuance of an eviction nor an emergency protection order against Dima.

On October 22, 2020, Dima was arrested by SCSO on domestic violence charges. Deputies were called to the home where a victim explained that Dima had pushed him across the kitchen. The victim had multiple wounds on his head and appeared to be bleeding.

The victim said Dima continued pushing and smacking him, at which time he attempted to call 911, but Dima smacked the phone out of his hands. He then punched the victim several times in the face and head.

When speaking with with the deputy, Dima claimed the victim had been mentally abusing his mother. He admitted to physically harming the victim and probable cause was developed to place him under arrest.

Court records show Dima plead not guilty to the charges and they were later dropped.